Titus Glover completes project he started in the Tema East Constituency

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency Mr. Titus Nii Kwartei Glover has been spotted in a video circulating on various social media platforms with a wheelbarrow carrying pavement blocks at a suburb in the Tema East Constituency.

The pavement park will have a new look and both the youth and elders will be excited sitting there during their leisure time.



Some of the residents heaped praises on the former Member of Parliament for his selflessness and leadership skills shown even though he lost the seat to the National Democratic Congress(NDC) candidate.



A resident at the place the project is taking place in an interview commended Mr. Kwartei for thinking about the residents in the Constituency for ensuring that the project he started is duly completed even after losing the elections.

"Hon Titus is truly a leader everyone should rely on him even though he lost to his opponent he still thinks about we the residents and must be commended for his commitment in ensuring the second term of office for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo becomes Fruitful".



Watch the video of Titus Glover carrying a wheelbarrow in the post below:





