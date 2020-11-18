Today in History: I have no issue with Mahama – Rawlings

The late former President, Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama

A year ago today, the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, denied claims that he was not on good terms with the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.

The late Jerry John Rawlings stated that the social media picture that purported a negative discourse between him, Mahama, and two others was a calculated attempt by people to create mischief.



He made this known when he signed the Book of Condolence for the Late Mrs. Victoria Adzagli Ametefee, wife of Mr. Henry K. Ametefee, Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, who had passed on.



Read the full story originally published on November, 18, 2019, on Ghanaweb



Former President Jerry John Rawlings has debunked rumours that there was bad blood between him and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



He said a recent social media image purporting to show a pensive disagreement and negative discourse between him and Mr. Mahama and two others at a funeral was calculated mischief, intended to create disaffection.

Former President Rawlings said this when he signed the Book of Condolence for the Late Mrs. Victoria Adzagli Ametefee, wife of Mr. Henry K. Ametefee, Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, who died recently in Ho.



He said he was nursing an injury from a parachute false landing in bad weather several years ago, which led to the occasional discomfort he suffered when in a sitting position.



Medical examination of the injury then confirmed it was not a bad situation but the discomfort of sitting for long hours compelled him to occasionally use an orthopedic foam to manage the pain.



Former President Rawlings said because of that discomfort, he adjusted his seat at the funeral for some relief and not that he had issues with former President Mahama.



“I actually turned towards Mr. Mahama more than three times and where is that picture.”

“Why did this intruder refuse to circulate my sitting position adjusting myself towards Mr. Mahama but chose the opposite…what purpose does this serve anybody… more so when I cannot go to all places armed with the foam?” he asked.



Former President Rawlings entreated the public to ignore such negative publicity for parochial reasons and stressed the need for people to be steadfast and truthful always.



“This is a clear case of misrepresentation of facts,” he added, saying, social media and its power should be harnessed towards constructive nation-building and forging social cohesion and not to distract and plant discord.