Today in History: If NDC settles on Mahama and he polls 40% in 2020, I will step down – Wontumi

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Antwi Boasiako 'Wontumi'

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasisako (Wontumi), ahead of the 2020 presidential election prayed that the National Democratic Congress settles on former President John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer.

According to him, the former president would be an easy opponent to defeat hence if Mr. Mahama was to poll 40% or more of the total votes, he would resign as Regional Chairman of his party.



Read the full article as first published by peacefmonline.com and curated by GhanaWeb below:



The delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who will be electing a Flagbearer on February 23, 2019, to lead them in the 2020 general elections have been implored by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, to settle on former President John Dramani Mahama.



He has, as a matter of urgency, beseeched God to touch the hearts of all the delegates to bring back Mahama as their Flagbearer in order for the former president to witness another shocking electoral defeat.



He was commenting on former President Mahama’s recent remarks that the NDC will match the NPP "boot for boot".



Mr. Mahama, while reacting to the alleged attack on NDC members during the by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on Thursday, intimated: “we are not going to joke in 2020 and I’m sounding a warning to the NPP – we are going to match them boot for boot.”

According to him, the NDC are experts in ‘unleashing violence’ and that if the ruling “government cannot protect our people, we will advise ourselves”.



“NDC has revolutionary rules and that when it comes to unleashing violence, nobody can beat us in unleashing violence; it is just that we midwife Ghana’s democracy and so we must be the first to respect Ghana’s democracy and that is why we are acting like a party that is very docile and respecting the rule of law but if we believe that the government cannot protect our people…then we would have to advise ourselves,” he added.



Speaking on Okay FM’s "Ade Akye Abia" Morning Show, the NPP firebrand said, “we are praying to God to touch the hearts of the NDC to bring back Mahama as their Flagbearer and after the 2020 election, everybody will see”.



“I am saying that if after the 2020 election Mahama is able to poll 40 percent of the total votes cast, I will step down from my position as chairman of the NPP in the Ashanti Region; I will not contest again,” he stated.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked the ruling New Patriotic Party not to take the ‘leniency’ of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a ‘weakness’.



He said the NDC are experts in ‘unleashing violence’ and that if the ruling “government cannot protect our people, we will advise ourselves”.