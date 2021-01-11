Today in History: Mahama withdraws request to keep state bungalow

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama in January 2017, withdrew his request to keep his official residence as his retirement home.

Mr Mahama had earlier refused to leave the state bungalow despite the expiration of his tenure saying he had been given the nod to own the property.



A statement from the ex-President which was addressed to the new government said, he found it important to move out of the building to avoid marring the spirit of cooperation between the two sides of the transition teams.



He did not give further explanation for his latest decision.



Read the full story originally published on January 11, 2016, on GhanaWeb



Former President John Dramani Mahama has rescinded a request to keep an official state bungalow as part of his end of service benefit as former President of the Republic.

The former President had earlier refused to leave the state bungalow despite the expiration of his tenure saying he had been given the nod to own the property.



But a rebuttal from President Akufo-Addo’s Senior Minister-designate, Yaw Osafo Maafo, suggested otherwise.



According to Mr Osafo Marfo, though the former President had made a request to be given the property as part of his benefits as an ex-president, no decision had been taken to the effect.



There was a huge public outcry when it became public that the former President had refused to leave the bungalow meant for the country’s Vice Presidents. The situation was reported to have left the sitting Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stranded.



But former President Mahama in a letter dated January 10, 2017, and signed by himself says the request for the continuous stay in the facility is being withdrawn.