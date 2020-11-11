Today in History: Their response to every problem is free SHS – Mahama taunts govt

On this day November 11, 2019, former President John Dramani Mahama stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government believes that the Free SHS policy is the antidote to all problems in the country.

To John Dramani Mahama, the current administration has abandoned all the development projects that were started under his administration all in the name of the Free Secondary High School policy.



“It is a pity because everything that we started has come to a standstill. I go round the country and most of the roads, where we left them on 7th January 2017, that is where the roads have ended. All the community based Secondary Schools, where we left them on 7th January 2017, that is where they have ended.”

“And the tragedy is if you ask the New Patriotic Party (NPP) what are they doing about the road they will say free SHS. If you ask about the CHPS compound, they will say we have given you free SHS, when you ask about jobs, they will say we have given you free SHS,” Mahama noted in address with market women at Sogakope.



He stressed: “All the projects have come to a standstill because the NDC left office. The Community secondary school has come to a standstill. All the road projects have come to a standstill. All the road projects have come to a standstill. All the road projects have come to a standstill.”



He said traders and other business people are aware that they make less money now than they used to do under him as President.



“You are selling oysters, shrimps and so many other things. Nobody needs to come and tell you that the economy is not doing well. Everybody selling something today can see that they making fewer sales than they used to do in the past and that is because times are hard. People came and told us that the money is there, that we were sitting on money but yet hungry.



“Today the Finance Minister tells us that everyone knows that Ghana is broke. The NPP president in 2016 told us we are sitting on money but still hungry, so why is the Finance Minister saying Ghana is broke?” he wondered.