Today in History: You said Ghana was sitting on money, where’s it? – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A year ago today, former President, John Dramani Mahama stated that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has brought more misery to Ghanaians than the hardship the latter claimed was in Ghana before he took over power.

John Dramani Mahama opined that traders and other business people in the country are making less money now than they used to do under his administration.



Read the full story originally published on November 10, 2019, on Ghanaweb



Former President John Mahama has lamented what he describes as hardships in the economy.



According to him, traders and other business people are aware that they make less money now than they used to do under him as President.

“You are selling oysters, shrimps and so many other things. Nobody needs to come and tell you that the economy is not doing well. Everybody selling something today can see that they making fewer sales than they used to do in the past and that is because times are hard. People came and told us that the money is there, that we were sitting on money but yet hungry.



“Today the Finance Minister tells us that everyone knows that Ghana is broke. The NPP president in 2016 told us we are sitting on money but still hungry, so why is the Finance Minister saying Ghana is broke?” he wondered while addressing some market women in Sogakpe in the Volta Region.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while running mate to President Akufo-Addo consistently claimed in his public lectures that the Ghanaian economy was rich but unable to reflect in the lives of Ghanaians because of the poor performance of the Mahama administration.