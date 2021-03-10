Today in history: Ghana will never allow gay conference in Ghana – Gender Minister

Former Gender Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

Exactly a year ago in 2020, Gender Minister, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison vowed to ensure that homosexual activities are banned from the country under the Akufo-Addo led government.

She stated in an interview with CTV that despite all sorts of pressure, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rejected plans by the LGBT community to have their conference in Ghana.



“As we speak today a lot of international conferences have been cancelled. We should have been at the UN General Assembly which starts today but it has been cancelled. All international engagements and conferences have also been cancelled. I am a Christian likewise the President. The president has said no to the gay conference. Gay conference has nothing to do with the Ministry, it has nothing to do with the government,” she was captured saying.



The Government of Ghana has said homosexual and their activist will not be allowed to have their conference in Ghana.



The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, revealed in an interview with CTV on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rejected plans by the LGBT community to have their conference in Ghana.



The Pan Africa International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association has served notice on its website that, “our 5th Regional Conference, 27 – 31 July 2020 in Accra, Ghana.”

“This will be the first PAI conference in West Africa,” the association added.



The announcement has generated controversies in Ghana with a large section of the public registering their displeasure towards the plan.



Reacting to the development, Mrs Morrison said: “It is a no, the government won’t allow it to happen in Ghana.”



