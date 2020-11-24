Today in history: You’ll be judged on the economy, not free SHS – Otumfuo to govt

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

On this day in 2019, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to put priority on economic development.

Though Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commended the current government for introducing the Free SHS Policy, he said that Ghanaians will judge the Akufo-Addo-led government by their performance on the economy and their pockets.



“It is what happens in the market, what jobs we create, what infrastructure we provide that will play on their minds. And it is all about the economy. So there cannot be any more important institutions than those holding the levers of the economy—the Bank of Ghana and the commercial banks, the Revenue Authority and allied revenue generation institutions, the private sector enterprises, and institutions like the Association of Ghana Industries, the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Mines, among others,” the Asantehene said at a lecture at the University of Professional Studies in Accra.



Read the full story originally published on November, 24 2019, on Ghanaweb



“We have been courageous in providing free senior high school or secondary education for all. Few countries can claim such a valiant effort. But when the chips are down it is the economy our people are going to judge us by.

On next year’s elections, the Otumfuo said he is confident those entrusted with organising the polls will be fair and professional.



“I cannot comprehend that persons appointed to this august body would come with the intent of compromising the integrity of the Commission and working in favour of one party. We can never get away from the fact that there will always be one appointing authority at any point in time. However, an appointee is under no obligation to do any favours to the appointing authority and it is our conviction that the new chair and members of the commission will endeavour to carry out their duties with impartially and without fear or favour.



“We will urge all concerned to smoke the peace pipe so the commission can reset the button and begin preparations for the conduct of our next elections with total commitment to fairness and justice.



“The security of the state has been under stress lately, raising a serious challenge to our law enforcement agencies. Raising public confidence in the police and other security agencies requires greater professional endeavour. It is a widely held view that the police has suffered in the past from the diminution of resources for critical police duties such as crime detection in favour of matters relating to politics. Rebalancing the focus to improve core police duties remains the ultimate challenge now,” he said.