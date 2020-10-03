Togolese connection to Volta secessionists’ agenda revealed

Mr Martial Akakpo is Lawyer for the 'secessionists'

The political agenda behind the activities of the people masquerading in the Volta Region as secessionists are getting clearer by the day, with confirmation that they are hired agents with no ties whatsoever to the region.

But the involvement of Togolese nationals in the attack, which left some three persons killed, has been established with confirmation that a lawyer based in Ghana's eastern neighbouring country, has been hired to ensure that the so-called secessionists agenda goes through.



Lawyer Martial Akakpo, is to fight for the "secessionists" who many in the region have not seen or can identify with or relate to, yet they have committed themselves to a course at the United Nations (UN) for the autonomy and independence of Voltarians.



Interestingly, no one knows who is paying the legal fees of the Togolese lawyer, Martial Akakpo, because even the chiefs and other opinion leaders from the region, have denounced the secessionists' agenda and condemned the attacks which led to the blocking of many entry and exits points in the Volta Region and the burning of two cars belonging to the State Transport Corporation (STC).



This interesting development comes amid reports that some Ministers, Deputy Minister and other officials in the Akufo-Addo government, have been in contact with some Togolese thugs who are brought into Ghana to stage the attacks under the façade of secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation.



It also comes with The Herald's monitoring of attempts by some government officials, including the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa to diminish the influence of some chiefs like Togbe Afede, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of Asogli Traditional Area, as well as Togbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, the paramount chief of the Aflao Traditional Area in the region.



Indeed, there are reports that at a recent meeting between President Akufo-Addo, some chiefs from the Volta Region, and the Volta Regional Minister, tempers fled up between some of the chiefs and government with the President sacking some of his appointees from the meeting.

Days later, Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, rendered an unqualified apology to the Paramount Chief of Asogli State, Togbe Apede XIV and other chiefs in the region, after he allegedly insulted in front of the President, Akufo-Addo.







The apology, the minister said, was due to the respect he has for the chiefs, therefore, he deems it right not to exchange words with Togbe Afede.



"I am sorry. With the reverence that I have for our chiefs, I can't and won't engage in a public argument with Togbe Afede," a report by the Daily Guide quotes the minister.



The report, further mentioned that Dr Letsa, declined to give further comments on the issue pointing out that "I've sworn an oath of secrecy and meetings held with the President are not to be discussed in public."



This comes after Togbe Afede stated that the Volta Regional Minister, together with the Energy Minister, Peter Amewu, insulted the chiefs in the region during a confidential meeting with the President on August 14, 2020.





The duo was reported to have described all chiefs in the region as members of the opposition NDC, after they condemned the deployment of military men in the region during the voters registration exercise.



On the Togolese lawyer, Martial Akakpo, the internet news portal; Ghanaweb, had reported that the episode of groups of secessionists emanating from the Volta Region and creating chaos as a means to force the hand of the government of Ghana to grant them independence seems to be growing.



The latest development being that, the secessionists have reached out to a renowned Togolese lawyer, who also represents the West African country's government.



Their mission, was to seek the services of Lawyer Martial Akakpo, to fight their course of autonomy and independence at the UN.



Togolese media, Focus Info, reports that Association of Civil and Professional lawyers' (SCP) Martial Akakpo, has agreed to represent the secessionist group.

When GhanaWeb contacted him, Lawyer Akakpo confirmed same.



Earlier, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose area was one of several places the secessionist groups attacked, asserted that intelligence gathered suggested the culprits were of Togolese descent.



His information raised issues of interests of the Togolese government in the developing matter in Ghana.



Here's a profile of the man representing the interests of Western Togoland secessionists at the International Criminal Court at the United Nations;



Martial Akakpo has been a lawyer at the Lomé Bar since 1988 specializing in international business litigation (judicial and arbitration).



He is also a member of the ICC International Court of Arbitration and teaches finance law for major infrastructure projects in Africa at the University Panthéon-Assas Paris II.

He serves as counsel of parties in international arbitrations or as an arbitrator appointed by the Common Court of Justice and Arbitration of OHADA (CCJA) in Abidjan and other arbitration centres.



He is a lecturer at the Regional Higher School for the Judiciary of OHADA (ERSUMA) in Porto Novo.



In his own words, Mr Akakpo "was the very first to create a law firm in Togo," he did this after taking over from his father, Charles Akakpo who was also a teacher and a Magistrate in Togo.



The law firm, MARTIAL AKAKPO & ASSOCIES was certified by the German organization TÛV Rheinland.



They also regularly act as experts and consultants in the financing operations for the benefit of Togolese companies by international financial institutions such as the Société de Promotion et de Participation pour la Coopération Economique (Proparco), Société Financière Internationale (SFl ), the African Development Bank (ADB), the West African Development Bank (BOAD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), Deutsche Bank, the Chinese Development Bank (CDB), the Belgian Investment Company for developing countries (BIO) among others.