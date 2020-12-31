Tony Lithur heads Mahama’s legal team in election petition

Renowned lawyer Tony Lithur

Renowned lawyer Tony Lithur will be the lead counsel for John Dramani Mahama in the latest election petition filed by the former president.

The head of Lithur Brew and Company was also the same lawyer in the landmark election petition of 2013, when then President John Dramani Mahama was cited as one of the respondents.



In the petition filed at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 30, Mr Mahama wants the results of the elections to be declared null and void and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – the declared winner by the Electoral Commission – restrained from holding himself out as the president-elect.



The EC is the First Respondent while Mr Akufo-Addo is the Second Respondent.

In 2013, Mr Lithur was in the William Atuguba-led Court as the lead counsel for Mr Mahama, then the First Respondent.



Another renowned lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata represented the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in that suit.



Already, there are reports Philip Addison, who represented the three petitioners in 2013 as their lead counsel, could be the lawyer for Second Respondent Nana Akufo-Addo.