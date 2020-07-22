Politics

Too late to campaign for Mahama – Koku Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary and spokesperson of the erstwhile president Atta Mills has said he is in no position to campaign for the party’s current flagbearer.

In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM on Tuesday, Koku Anyidoho disclosed that it was too late for him to join the train to campaign for former President John Mahama as he seeks to unseat the incumbent president.



Asked why he had taken the stance Mr Anyidoho, noted that while he had no ill feeling towards the NDC flagbearer, he would not campaign for him if his camp reached out.



His reason? He averred that the party had already made decisions regarding the selection of names as well as the campaign team members.



“…I’m not a magician, I’m a hard worker, I’m not a clairvoyant. President Mills called me 3 years, and gave me time to work. I had to work, had to think, had to pray, had to meditate... I’m not a magician… I work hard,” he intimated.



“…aren’t the names out and the teams out? I’m not a wayfarer. The records have it that I have produced a president before and worked for a president. Let others do same…” he added.



The opposition National Democratic Congress recently announced a 23-member campaign team for the 2020 election.

The list, which has a blend of seasoned politicians and professionals from the Umbrella family, will have Professor Joshua Alabi as the campaign manager with Dr Alex Segbefia as his deputy.



Conspicuously missing however, was the name of the former deputy general secretary and Campaign director for former president Atta Mills.



A statement issued on Monday, June 29, said the team will operate under the steering committee in accordance to the party's Constitution.



"All campaign activities will be under the policy direction of the National Steering Committee to be chaired by the National Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo. In accordance with the Party’s constitution, the coordination of all the various aspects of the campaign will be under the leadership of the General Secretary, Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketia," portions of it read.



The exclusion increased speculations about a seeming rift between Koku Anyidoho and John Mahama.



Further responding to the role, he will play in the build up to the December polls, Koku noted that he would register for the exercise and educate electorates to vote for the party.

