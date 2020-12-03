Too many fake prophecies and 419 churches, we'll regulate them if I win - Asiedu Walker

Independent presidential candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker

The only independent presidential candidate in the 2020 race, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, has vowed to put in place the necessary policies and legislation that will seek to regulate churches if he emerges winner of this year's polls.

In his view, such regulation is necessary since there are too many false prophets and Christian clerics out there.



Many pastors and prophets have publicly declared what they term as the will of God concerning Ghana's democracy.



While some have prophesied victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, others say his main contender, former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will unseat the incumbent.



Speaking to Blessed Sogah on the State of The Nation on Class91.3FM on Wednesday, 2 December 2020, however, Mr Walker noted that enough is enough with the fake churches and prophecies.



“Let me be blunt: if prophecies solve problems, Ghana would have developed, if prophecies give tangible answers in this country, Ghana will not have any problems; unemployment would have been solved, poor healthcare would be a thing of the past”.

“If they [churches and prophets] had the power, why don’t they go to the hospitals and cure these people who are dying? So, please let’s not mix academics with spirituality or prophecies. So, I may be blunt and this is the story of Ghana, there are too many churches prophesying issues for them to fall flat in their faces, for them to come around and give reasons the prophecy failed…



“If prophecies solve problems, Ghana would be a paradise so to speak…” he stressed.



“So, leave the prophecies on the side, let’s get our hands dirty, let’s get to work, let’s solve the problems Ghana is facing; this is why I’m here, we’re solution-based.”







“Do I believe in regulation of churches in this country? Absolutely. I’m bold enough to say some churches must be regulated in this country. They are defrauding the congregation, lying to them, certain issues that never solve their problems, selling ointments and herbal stuff in the church…your prayer is to your God, you don’t go to somebody who calls himself a prophet, who may not even know how to read the Bible to tell you that he’s going to heal you.

“I’m going to regulate a few of them. I will investigate them and find out their educational background and, indeed, of their knowledge of the Bible. So, we’ll consider qualification for pastors. You can’t just hold the Bible and misquote it for your hidden agenda..."



“We must monitor them and make sure what they are telling their congregation is of value…we have a problem when they start bathing you and the leader of a government must protect its citizens, we cannot allow them to lie to them, beat them, bath people’s wives and girls in the churches…it is degrading and it’s the responsibility of government to protect everybody.



“So, if these 419 pastors are listening to me, we’re coming after them because enough of these issues, enough of these too many 419 churches…”