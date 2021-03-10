Too premature to promote Alan, Bawumia presidential candidacy - Henry Oppong

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Alan Kyerematen

Henry Oppong, the Brong Ahafo Regional New Patriotic Party's Bono Regional Financial Secretary, has appealed to the party's leadership to educate members against, promoting Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia presidential dichotomy.

He explained that it was too early and premature to do that, adding, "With the Supreme Court Election Petition case over, it is now time for the party and its members to defend and support the President and his government to execute the mandate given them".



Mr Oppong who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Dormaa Ahenkro stressed the need for unity adding, "Members need to be mindful and guided by what happened between Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mr Alan Kyeremateng in the race for a flagbearer of the party in 2007".

"The party should crack the whip on those individuals who continue to flout its rules, regulation and orders by making its position clear and known on this matter. Any other thing or conspiracies, which would be perpetuated by non-members will be irrelevant in relation to the party's position and its ultimate goal and objective," he added.