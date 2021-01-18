Top 2017 Legon Political Science graduate turns washing bay attendant

Boasiako Antwi studied Political Science at the University of Ghana

A good samaritan has shared on social media the sad story of a 2017 University of Ghana graduate, Boasiako Antwi, who obtained Second Class at the nation’s premier university but is now a washing bay attendant in Accra.

The son of farmers, Boasiako caught the attention of the samaritan, Mawuli Fui, by his marked good English in conversation with his co-attendants which led to a conversation.



Boasiako Antwi studied Political Science and Study of Religions at the University of Ghana graduating in May 2017.



Mr. Fui is appealing to the general public or anyone who can help to come to the aid of the young man.



Read the full message of the good samaritan below:



Upon reaching the car washing bay around 5:43 pm yesterday, a smart young man approached me and politely directed me to park whilst I await my turn.

Soon, it was my turn and he started washing the car. Whilst I was busily sharing my life experiences with one of his colleagues who normally washes my car, I overheard the gentleman telling another customer who just drove in English “Boss, I will be with you shortly".



That got me intrigued, so I approached the gentleman and asked him what is his educational background. This was his response; "I am a graduate of the University of Ghana". What! a graduate of what I screamed.



Then I probed further, what did you studied and with what class? And he responded humbly “Political Science- Second Class Upper". At that point, I could feel nothing but a cold chill through my body. How could a fine brain like this be at the washing bay when he could use his intellect to do more for himself and family?



Indeed, I know this world is not balanced but we will do our best to make it balanced.



As to where he sleeps I will leave that for another day.

I am calling on any well-meaning person out here to give this 27 years young man whose parents (farmers) did their best and managed to get him through university a JOB this morning.



Thank you.



