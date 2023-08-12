Top reasons why Otumfuo destooled Bekwai-Abodom chief

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu

The Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled Nana Saforo Koto, the Chief of Bekwai-Abodom.

The destoolment of Nana Saforo Koto follows a petition filed against him by his kinsmen for his inability to execute his sworn responsibilities as an errant chief of Asanteman.



GhanaWeb in the this article takes a look at the main reasons why Nana Saforo Koto was stripped of his throne.



His failure to prove his innocence over an alleged involvement in galamsey



Key among the accusations levelled against him by his kinsmen was his involvement in illegal mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’. Nana Saforo Koto was charged with about twenty (20) cases of galamsey.



He was accused of indiscriminately selling lands to illegal miners, which tend to foster illegal mining operations in the area, destroying water bodies in the enclave.

The embattled chief was declared guilty of this charge by the Otumfuo when he failed to prove his innocence after he was called to stand trial before the Asanteman Council.



Neglecting his customary duties for over seven years



At his hearing before the Asanteman Council, it was revealed that, according to their laws, the Asantehene only allows an errant chief to be absent from performing customary duties to a maximum year of six years, should the absence of a chief exceed this period, a new chief must be enstooled.



Nana Saforo Koto had breached this rule too as he was reported by his kinsmen for neglecting his duties to his community for more than seven years.



Again, the embattled chief was unable to prove his innocence and was pronounced guilty by the Asantehene.

His disregard for Asante laws



In Asante laws, before a case can be heard by the Asantehene, the case must be referred by a sub-committee or must be heard by a relevant committee and if a resolution is not reached, the case can be presented before the Otumfuo for a final verdict.



At a meeting of the Asanteman Council, Otumfuo’s linguist, Kwaku Owusu, informed the overlord that the ousted chief failed to respond to all charges brought against him during a committee hearing where he was given an opportunity to defend himself, showing his clear disregard for Asante laws.



After hearing from the various chiefs, Otumfuo found Nana Saforo Koto guilty of all charges levelled against him, and subsequently destooled him.



Before the celebrations of the Asantehene’s 25th Anniversary, several chiefs involved in illegal mining activities will be destooled if found guilty as part of attempts to put a stop to the pollution of river bodies through illegal mining.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:











EAN/MA