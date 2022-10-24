4
Menu
News

Traditional priest elected NDC constituency chairman

The NDC Flag Flies Some NDC supporters at a political event

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A popular traditional priest, Okomfuo Kyei (real name, Nana Yaw Kyei), has been elected as the new Chairman of the National Democratic Congress in the Adansi Asokwa constituency of the Ashanti Region.

According to a report by the Ghana News Agency, the new chairman unseated the incumbent chairman, Godwin Anumley Dogodzi, with a vote tally of 436 to 285.

The report added that after he was confirmed, Nana Kyei pledged to work hard to win the constituency seat for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

He further called on all members of the party to unite towards the task ahead, adding that it would take unity and determination to recapture power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Other executives elected were Joseph Ankomah as vice chairman, Lawrence Osei Adarkwa as secretary, Amidu Raman Razark as assistant secretary, and Kwabena Ebo as organiser.

The rest were Moses Appenteng, treasurer; Isaac Semirika, youth organizer; Madam Mavis Adjei, women organizer; and Julius Dzekpey Mawuli, communication officer.

The NDC held its constituency elections across the country on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

There were, however, over 15 constituencies that did not hold their elections due to some unresolved election details, including incomplete voter registers.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:





AE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
Related Articles: