Train accident: 'This is beyond madness' - Charles Owusu likens truck driver to suicide bomber

The trains on the production line in Poland

Charles Owusu has condemned the behaviour of a truck driver who left his faulty vehicle across a railway line and destroyed the new train imported from Poland.

The government imported the train to revive the railway sector and business.



The Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train was on a test drive when it crashed into the abandoned Hyundai truck on Thursday, April 18.



Commenting on the incident during Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Charles Owusu likened the action of the truck driver to a suicide bombing.



According to him, he cannot fathom how and why a person would park his vehicle in the middle of a railway line and at a distance where there is no road for vehicular movement.



To him, “this is beyond madness” and called for stricter punishment for the offender.



“He is like a suicide bomber. What he (driver) did is equal to suicide bombing,” the parliamentary aspirant for Nkoranza North rebuked the driver.

He also described this act as “foolishness”, stressing “God doesn’t heal foolishness.”



The Ghana Police Service on Thursday arrested the driver, disclosing in a statement that their investigation has established that the suspect left the said vehicle unattended to on the railway line.



The driver, Abel Dzidotor, has reportedly been sentenced to a six-month jail term.



He admitted guilt to three out of the four charges against him.



These charges included inconsiderate driving and causing unlawful damage.