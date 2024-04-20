Train accident truck driver not an NDC member - North Tongu NDC dismisses 'NPP propaganda'

The newly imported trains on the production line in Poland

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch in the North Tongu Constituency has refuted claims on social media that the driver of a wrongly parked truck, that caused an accident involving newly imported trains, was a member of the NDC.

In a statement issued on April 19, 2024, the Constituency Secretary said: "THE CULPRIT OF THE TRAIN CRASH INCIDENT WAS NEITHER A BRANCH CHAIRMAN NOR SECRETARY IN NORTH TONGU CONSTITUENCY."



He alluded to the said claims being the handiwork of "NPP propagandists and publicists to hoodwink the masses."



The statement clarified further that aside from not being an official of the NDC, Abel Dzidotor was not even a registered member according to an inventory of over 1300 members in the constituency.



"We have also noticed the bogus and misleading reportage from NEWSGH360 that the culprit “Abel Dzidotor” is a Branch Secretary of the NDC. For emphasis, the culprit does not hold any position within the 152 branches of the Constituency.



"We hereby state unequivocally that, out of the One thousand three hundred and sixty-eight (1368) branch executives in North Tongu, no one bears such names or the arbitrary positions assigned to them," it added.

Some pro-government accounts on X and Facebook alleged that Dzidotor was an official of the NDC, as they tried to link political motivations to the action of the driver.



Dzidotor was sentenced to a six-month jail term after appearing before a court on Friday, April 19.



He admitted guilt to three out of the four charges against him. These charges included inconsiderate driving and causing unlawful damage.





None of the suspects in the bizarre Tema - Mpakadan train test run accident can be found on the North Tongu NDC executive database.



The merchants of fake news will always be embarrassed.



Fake news never wins! pic.twitter.com/IHBLLf9So0 — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) April 19, 2024

SARA