Train crash: How could a normal person leave a car on rail tracks? – Franklin Cudjoe asks

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has reacted to the recent train crash incident that has caused a public uproar.

According to him, it is unfortunate for a train that was procured from Poland by the government and undergoing testing to have been involved in an accident.



He questioned why the owner of the vehicle (Abel Dzidzor) left his Hyundai truck on the rail track, considering the damage it could cause.



Franklin indicated that he hopes the right steps are taken to ensure such incidents do not occur again.



“Sad to learn of the train accident. How could any normal person leave a car on rail tracks? Sky train or procurement shenanigans?” he wrote on X as sighted by GhanaWeb.



It's worth noting that the driver of the Hyundai truck responsible for the train crash has been sentenced to a six-month jail term with hard labour.



About the train crash

One of the modern trains recently procured by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government from Poland was involved in an accident.



According to reports, the train that arrived from Poland about two weeks ago crashed during a test run in the Asuogyaman District.



The train was being prepared to ply the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.



Pictures of the crash, shared on social media on Thursday, April 18, 2024, showed the front of the train badly damaged.



The train hit a Hyundai truck that had been abandoned across a section of the stretch.



The Ministry of Railways Development confirmed the crash via a press statement, that disclosed that the train, Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) 001, hit a stationary vehicle during the test run; adding that no person was injured.

"At approximately 12:10 pm on Thursday, 18th April 2024, while conducting the test, an incident took place around Km76+100. The DMU, upon approaching the curve at Km76+100, encountered a stationary vehicle stationed right across the rail track. Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle."



The ministry added, "The DMU involved has been moved to the Workshop for further assessment and necessary repairs".



Sad to learn of the train accident. How could any normal person leave a car on rail tracks? Sky train or procurement shenanigans????? — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) April 20, 2024

