Translate warm reception into votes – MP urges electorates

Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, Member of Parliament for Atwima-Nwabiagya

Mr Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, Member of Parliament for Atwima-Nwabiagya has urged Ghanaians to translate the warm reception given to President Akufo-Addo and the NPP into votes in December 07.

He said the overwhelming enthusiasm and appreciation shown by the people all over the country during the campaign tours of the President and his Vice, were a clear indication that Ghanaians were happy with the sterling performance of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP.



“However, Ghanaians could show much appreciation if they vote massively for the President and the NPP in the December elections, to enable the party continue with the good work to transform the nation and improve the living conditions of the people.”



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Nkawie, Mr Anhwere said the social intervention policies of the government greatly benefited the people all over the country and there was the need for them to vote for the NPP to continue with such initiatives to transform Ghana.

He said the NPP through Nana Akufo-Addo had demonstrated that it was capable of moving the country from its present state to a more industrialized and developed nation, where everybody would have an opportunity to develop his or her potential and contribute to national development.



Mr Anhwere called on the people to vote massively for the NPP to continue with its national transformation agenda for the benefit of all.