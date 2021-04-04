Trending GH: 2021 Easter has been better than last year - Accra residents

Easter is celebrated to mark the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christians in Ghana were unable to observe the Easter holiday.



This year whiles observing virus protocols, there has been some ease in restrictions hence making it possible for the Easter holidays to be enjoyed and celebrated to an extent by Christians across the country.



GhanaWeb spoke to some Christians who shared their joy and experience comparing the 2021 Easter to that of last year.



They expressed happiness because they were able to celebrate the Easter the traditional way with families as well as at Church.

One of the persons who spoke to GhanaWeb said: “there has been a resurrection of Christ and that light should show in our lives."



For her part, a resident in Accra observed: “Last year, we were in lockdown so we couldn’t celebrate, this year God willing, we are out here celebrating the resurrection.”



