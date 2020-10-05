#TrendingGH: Atebubu residents share what will influence their vote on Dec. 7

Correspondence from Bono Region:

Electorates in the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency of the Bono East region have identified the factors that will determine their choice of a particular political candidate or party in this year's general elections.



To them, a candidate who has been able to provide the country with good roads, uninterupted power supply, quality education and potable water is one they will opt for.



30-year-old Michael Amoako, a fashion designer who spoke to GhanaWeb's Bono-Ahafo correspondent Frank Aboagye stated that his job requires constant electricity supply and as such he will vote for a candidate who has been able to provide just that.



“The major issue I will consider will be in the area of electricity. I will look for policies that will ensure a constant supply of electricity because if I come to work and there is no electricity I will run at a loss”.



A shop apprentice also promised to vote for any political party that will help him set-up his own business after graduation.



According to him, the country's economic condition makes it difficult for apprentices to start their own businesses hence any government that will drive its support towards his field will win his heart.

“Issues that will determine my choice of a particular candidate will be in the area of youth development. I look at a party that has good policies for the youth who are into apprenticeship. Most of us are from poor homes so I will look at policies such as start-up capital for us when we graduate.”



For Sani Mohammed, he will look at the clout the candidates' command, and how well they deliver their messages which should be tailored to the needs of the people," he stated



Another individual who spoke to GhanaWeb said he will vote for a particular party if their message is geared towards tackling the needs of Ghanaians.



Watch the video below:



