#TrendingGH: Mahama will still lose 2020 elections despite his 'FaNinyinaa' promise - Electorates

Some Ghanaians have joined in the debate on whether the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s “FaNinyinaa” policy they introduced in their People’s Manifesto days to the election will influence their voting decision.

The NDC's adoption of ''FaNyininaa' policy will foot the bills of all first-year students who will gain admission into tertiary institutions next academic year.



According to them, though the policy is laudable, the NDC will still lose the elections.



Some interviewees who spoke to GhanaWeb on #TrendingGH noted that they’ve already psyched their minds on whom to vote for on Monday, December 7, 2020.



One of the interviewees said, “if a game will be patronized it starts from the morning. The NDC does not have anything better to offer Ghanaians. So I see that it is a great fallacy they are putting on board and I don’t see the reason why last minute and they are promising heaven and earth. I am very much surprised. Mahama should come again at least, next 50 years…we are sick and tired of him.”

Another, who doubted the feasibility of the programme told GhanaWeb, “I don’t think it’s possible. They just want something that will make people to vote for them. You will not even say you are taking half of it but then everything. Imagine the tertiary institutions we have in Ghana; so many. So if you are taking each and everyone’s school fees, I don’t think it is going to be possible, they just people to vote for them.



They, therefore, advised John Dramani Mahama to try the presidential race another time.



