#TrendingGH: Order on ballot - Jaman South residents share varied opinions

Correspondence from Bono Region:

Some residents in the Jaman South Constituency of the Bono region have shared their views on whether the position of a candidate on the ballot paper has any influence as far as elections outcomes are concerned.



For those who believe in the significance of numbers and positioning, they allude to the significance and importance of a particular candidate’s position on the ballot paper.



According to Mr. Douglas Effah, research has shown that the position on the ballot paper is vital to the success of an election and was optimistic that the positions will favour the two major political parties.



“Despite the fact that people must consider policies when it comes to voting, the positioning of the candidate is also very important as it goes a long way to help a candidate win or lose elections”.



For Mr. Musah Nobilla, the position of a particular candidate is immaterial and plays little impact as past elections have proven that you can become victorious irrespective of your position on the ballot paper.

He averred that key policies as outlined in the manifestos and personality of the candidates are issues that are relevant in choosing a candidate.



The Electoral Commission yesterday October 20, 2020, conducted the balloting for the various political parties and candidates who will be taking part in the 2020 elections.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) picked number one which means President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo will be the first on the ballot paper.



Interestingly, the closest contender John Dramani Mahama of largest opposition party, the NDC will be number two followed by Christian Kwabena Andrews aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom at number three.



Below is the full list of positions on the 2020 Ballot Paper:

1. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP)



2. John Dramani Mahama (NDC)



3. Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM)



4. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP)



5. Akua Donkor (GFP)

6. Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP)



7. Hassan Ayariga (APC)



8. Percyval Kofi Akpaloo (LPG)



9. David Apasera (PNC)



10. Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP)

11. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings (NDP)



12. Alfred Walker (Independent Candidate)



