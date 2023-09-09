TrendingGH: Public divided on U-turn decision to suspend interdiction of three police officers

On September 7, 2023, the Ghana Police Service interdicted the three officers in connection to the leaked tape that sought to remove IGP George Dampare from office.

These officers are COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi. Their interdiction came amidst the ongoing parliamentary committee hearing.



However, this interdiction was suspended just hours after its initial announcement.



The decision to interdict the three officers was made during the ongoing parliamentary committee hearing investigating the leaked tape incident.



However, the Ghana Police Service swiftly reversed its decision, citing the need to allow the parliamentary committee to conclude its investigation before taking further action.



This sudden change of course by the police has sparked a range of reactions from the public.



Some members of the public who spoke to GhanaWeb's #TrendingGH team had this to say.

“It is nonsense why, for what? What they are planning is it true or not. What they are saying is true or not. They say they want to break the 8 and this IGP is preventing them from breaking the 8 or not. So, why are they interdicting them?



“We have been listening to the news and we’ve been hearing what has been going on and Ghanaians are sharing their opinion. But certain things must be taken seriously,” one of the individuals said.



He continued “But my concern about this is that NDC must wake up. What is going on in the country you can bear it, it’s very bad. You found a lot of money in a woman’s bedroom; you are interdicting a police officer.”



Others voiced concern over the politicisation of the police force.



They suggested that police officers should remain neutral and not engage in partisan politics, emphasising the importance of upholding the integrity of the police service.



“They should have been invited immediately after they heard about the leaked tape; they are officers. If you are a security officer, you don’t need to put yourself in a political situation.

“Whether it is party A or B time you came to power, you are a neutral person. You don’t need to involve yourself in partisan politics. Because police officers involved are criminals, they have to be in jail,” he also added.



Some others also said, “If you take the IGP position, there is no need for the president to appoint the IGP. The police themselves should appoint their own leader. If you are qualified, then you lead. If you are not, then you stay away. They shouldn’t have been allowed to go; they should have remained in custody until the parliamentary hearing was over. What if the committee makes a different demand after the hearing is over, The officers will now have to be recalled into custody, that shouldn’t be the case.



“When something is wrong, it should remain. In 2014, COP John Kudalor repeated the same mistake. He could have been the IGP that year, but because of some mischievous actions he took, it took him a while to become IGP,” one other stressed.



Others believed that the police's U-turn was a positive move, as it allowed the parliamentary committee to complete its investigation before taking further action.



This perspective emphasizes the need for a fair and thorough examination of the case.



“For them being arrested I think it is a good thing with institutions. An institution like the police service, needs to be up and doing especially with an institution like the police.

“Everybody has a right so if they realise it was a mistake that they made by arresting them without any investigation, then I think their U-turn is better. They should wait for the parliament committee to come up with their findings before they take further actions against them.”



