#TrendingGH: We'll vote based on track records, not manifestos - Sagnarigu residents

Correspondence from Northern Region

Residents of Sagnarigu in the Northern Region have disclosed that this year's general elections will be based on track records and not 'mere' manifestos.



They made this known when GhanaWeb visited the community to find out what might influence their decision to vote for a particular political party in the forthcoming December polls.



Mr. Mubarik, a resident of Sagnarigu who spoke to GhanaWeb indicated that his decision to vote for a particular party in the upcoming general elections will be based on what they have been able to achieve.

“I have seen the four(4) years of the NDC and the four(4) years of the NPP because they are just left with two to three months to go and i can tell you, based on this, I know who I will vote for. I don't believe in manifestos, I know what politicians can do, they are very desperate for power, because of this they make promises they can not fulfil, knowing very well that they are just building castles in the air." He stated.



Other individuals also indicated that they will compare records of both political parties to see who best served them before making their final decision to vote.



