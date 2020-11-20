Trial of Agordzo et al over alleged coup plot to start January

the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu set the trial date on November 20

The trial of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo, Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, and eight others accused of plotting to topple the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is set to start on January 21, 2021.

The Commercial Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu set the trial date on Friday, November 20.



The Court also set January 13, 14 and 15, 2021 for the Case Management Conference (CMC) before the trial commences to help identify the essential issues in the litigation and to avoid unnecessary, burdensome or duplicative discovery.



Justice Asiedu, a Court of Appeal judge sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, however, said the trial of the case will commence on the same day the jury is empanelled.

“We adjourned the case to today (Friday) to empanel the jury, but I will not empanel the jury today. That is why I invited the lawyers. I have given some dates for the CMS 13th, 14th and 15th of January, 2021.



“The day we will empanel the jury is the same day the trial will start. If the accused persons are able, they may attend the CMC. If they are unable, their lawyers will represent them for the CMC.”