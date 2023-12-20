Trial of NAM1 begins today

Trial of CEO of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

The trial of CEO of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 begins today, Wednesday, December 20, 2023 as prosecution is expected to call first of its 11 witnesses.

The presiding judge in the case says he hopes to deliver judgement by March 2024.



Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an Additional High Court judge gave the assurance after a successful completion of Case Management Conference (CMC).



NAM1 had on Friday December 8, pleaded not guilty to 39 counts on an amended Charge Sheet filed by the Prosecution on November 16.



They include a count each of selling gold contrary to section, operating deposit-taking business without license and inducement to invest.

The others are – 22 counts of defrauding by false pretenses, seven counts of fraudulent breach of trust and seven counts of Money Laundering.



The latest Charge Sheet though similar to the previous one, the GHc1.6 billion total sums in the previous charged sheet has reduced to GHc340 millions.



The Judge, Justice Owusu-Dapaa said his Court is open the option of Plea Bargaining if the parties with to explore that option.



The testimonies of all 11 witnesses for the Prosecution are expected to last for 35 hours.