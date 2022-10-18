Trimester system: 'The ultimate goal is to achieve contact hour duration'– GES

The Deputy PRO for Ghana Education Service (GES), Yaw Opoku Mensah, has reacted to the statement by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, CHASS.
CHASS has called on government to revert to the traditional trimester system in the 2023 academic year, since the current semester system puts a lot of stress on school facilities and infrastructure as well as staff and students.
In a Communique released by CHASS on the 14th of October 2022 CHASS said has become abundantly clear that the government alone cannot totally foot the cost of education and therefore must offset some of the costs to parents and guardians.
CHASS also wants the government to come out with clear-cut directives on the activities of the PTAs to enable them to function more efficiently and effectively in all schools.
Read Also: Photos: Atinka’s Roman Fada grabs beautiful wife
Reacting to the statement by CHASS in an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Yaw Opoku Mensah said the most important aspect is to achieve the contact hour duration for the academic year.
He added that whether or not the students attend the semester or trimester system, the ultimate goal is that the contact hour duration within the academic year is achieved
According to Yaw Opoku Mensah, CHASS has a representative on the academic calendar committee and so their plight will be addressed based on the assessment of the committee.
“But the most important thing is that the 1,136 contact hours within the academic year should be achieved, whether or not the students attend the semester or trimester system, the ultimate goal is that the contact hour duration within the academic year is achieved. It depends on how you spread it” he added.
- Give us freedom to write and stop intimidating us with police - BECE candidates
- 2022 BECE: Students express joy after first paper
- We will resolve outstanding issues with University labour unions – Education ministry
- Schools selection process to begin October 31
- Paga Pio laments rising rate of teenage pregnancy among SHS girls
- Read all related articles