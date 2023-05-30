Trinity Temple Assemblies of God marks 16 years with ultra-modern Chapel

Rev Steve Wengam (in suit) speaks at the formal opening of the facility

The Trinity Temple Assemblies of God (TTAG) in Tema Community 10, has dedicated a new ultra-modern chapel after sixteen years of the assembly’s existence.

Dedicating the chapel at Tema on Saturday May 27, 2023, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, congratulated the assembly for its efforts in magnifying the works of the entire church nationwide.



“I am happy and excited about how this assembly has made God proud by putting up this magnificent edifice” Rev Dr. Wengam said.



Preaching on the theme, Holiness, Rev. Dr. Wengam asked the church members to live a life of holiness to reflect the life of Jesus.



“The beauty of God is the reflection of holiness. It is therefore imperative to live a holy life to exhibit the glory of God in this beautiful temple” he admonished.



He said the temple built by the Trinity Temple Assemblies of God (TTAG) will complement the AG’s vision 10,000 agenda where the church seeks to build at least 10,000 churches in the next five years.



Rev Dr. Wengam reminded leadership of the TTAG to deploy all means to ensure that the edifice is well maintained to echo the maintenance culture of Assemblies of God temples.

Senior Pastor of the Trinity Temple Assemblies of God (TTAG), Rev. Dr. Sylvanus Amegashiti-Elorm said the temple’s construction was the doing of God.



“God decided to build his temple and so he brought forth men and women who are endowed with resources and substance to support this project. We never raised any amount from the bank or from any fundraising event. Every money was raised internally by members of the church” he revealed.



Rev Amegashiti-Elorm asked all Christians to continuously put their faith and trust in God at all times, adding, “even when all hope is lost, just know that God can show up in the very last minute”.



The Chapel according to Rev Amegashiti-Elorm, has a fully air-conditioned 800-seater capacity main auditorium with key facilities including a 400-seater capacity conference room, an executive boardroom, canteen, library prayer tower, executive offices, guest pastors’ lodge, restrooms, administrative offices, car park and garden for out-door events and disability friendly facilities.



The Project Manager, Apostle Eric Seddy Kutortse, who is a pioneer member and deacon at the Trinity Temple, said the entire construction of the facility took a year to complete.



He recounted how the church started sixteen years ago in a classroom with eight congregants and expressed excitement on the growth and progress being made through the help of God and the church’s leadership, led by Rev. Dr. Amegashiti-Elorm.

Apostle Kutortse, through generous support, has donated over 70 church buildings to the Assemblies of God nationwide as part of his continuous support to the church.



Chief Justice nominee, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, who was the guest of honour at the dedication service, described the temple as beautiful, adding, “this magnificent temple will be a place of healing and deliverance for God’s people”.



She asked the church leadership to ensure that the facility is well managed and taken care of.



Other dignitaries present were the Acting Chief Justice, Justice Jones Dotse, immediate past General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso and the Principal of Southern Ghana Bible College (SGBC), Rev. Prof. Emeritus Frederick Kwesi Kyereko, senior clergy from sister churches, captains of businesses and academia.