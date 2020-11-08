Trump’s one-term presidency has many lessons for us in Ghana – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said politicians in Ghana have a lot of lessons to pick from the defeat of the president of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump in the just-ended elections in that part of the world.

Mr Mahama said politicians in Ghana should know that if they abuse their office a time will come when the governed will rise against the administration and kick it out of office through the ballot.



Joe Biden has won the race to become the next US president. He defeated Donald Trump in a fiercely contested election.



Speaking in exclusive interview with TV3’s Komla Kluste on Sunday November 8, Mr Mahama who is also the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said “I don’t want to ascribe anything to it but it looks like anytime power has shifted in the US it has shifted also in Ghana. There is a certain certainty in this world that every four years there is a US election in November and ours in December.



“I don’t want to speculate but the significance of the choice of a woman as the Vice president, Americans are going to have the first female vice president



“We are hoping for the same in Ghana, we have a very capable woman as my running mate.”

He added “We should take a lesson from what has happened in the US. When you have a leader who becomes divisive, there are a lot of doubts about his personal interest and family interest, he abandons his allies and just pursue a unilateral policy, a time will come when the people will get fed-up and will rise against you. So I guess that Trumps’ one term in office has many lessons for us here in Ghana too.”



In an earlier statement he issued congratulating Mr Biden, Mr Mahama said he looked forward to the two of the working together.



“Congratulations US President-elect Joe Biden. Your resilience is admirable. It’s taken sheer grit and determination to chalk this victory.



“I look forward to us working together for the mutual benefit of our two countries and for a better world that ensures social justice and sustainable development.



“The election of incoming VP Kamala Harris has not only shattered the glass ceiling but punched a big hole in that will inspire the world to follow these footprints of inclusion, representation and unity.”