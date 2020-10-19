Trust Mahama to deliver, vote for him – Omane Boamah

John Dramani Mahama, NDC flagbearer

A former Minister of Communications Dr Edward Omane Boamah has appealed to the electorate to have faith in the promises made by former President John Dramani Mahama as he is seeking a reelection this year.

He appealed to Ghanaians to trust that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will deliver on his promises to Ghanaians if he is voted for.



Dr Omane Boamah said the NDC will implement several development projects and policies to affect the lives of Ghanaians.



For instance, he said there is going to be four months maternity leave for all nursing mothers and a 7-day paternity leave for all fathers if the NDC is voted for to form the next government.

“Trust in John Mahama,” he wrote on his Facebook wall Monday October 19.



Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7 this year to elect a president and Members of Parliament.



Campaign activities by all the political parties are already underway.