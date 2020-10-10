Twitter agog over Kasoa rains devastation

Several properties including cars and houses have been submerged

The phenomenon of flooding after downpours in the country has been extended to the month of October, albeit not a usual rainy season.

Experts have attributed the occurrence to the increasing shift in climate globally.



Several Ghanaians have been left to lick their sores while they take stock of losses after Saturday morning’s rains in parts of the Greater Accra Region.



Footage and sentiments shared by many Ghanaians on social media give only a fraction of the devastation caused by the rains in several areas across the capital.



The rains which started at dawn of Saturday and poured for over six hours, has left havoc in its wake, particularly at Kasoa a border town between Greater Accra and Central Region.



Below are some reactions from Twitter as people have shared several visuals of the effects of the rains there.

I heard you guys talking about Kasoa pic.twitter.com/amrKCVm5Oz — Kwame Sterling???????? (@kwamesterling_) October 10, 2020

We have leaders in this country who only care about the own well being but not their followers. How can I vote with this bad road network.????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????.#NO ROAD NO VOTE. Kasoa pic.twitter.com/KPkH9Hc3B9 — NAYOMI (@NAYOMI86712073) October 10, 2020

Do we really have leaders in this country? Enough of the NPP and NDC. The Youth must rise up for what we want!!

This is happening in Kasoa, Greater Accra. Soo soo appalling!. pic.twitter.com/W5XW07JG0Z — Kweku Anansi???? (@kweku__anansi) October 10, 2020

Rain please stop kasoa is overflowing ???????? — Meeda???????????? (@MeedatIssah) October 10, 2020

Please the water is going down a little but everything is damaged here, hopefully God will provide again, this is Kasoa for you!!! @iLatif_ @WofahKay @Kasoa_Mayor pic.twitter.com/yQOfLS5wIi — Kwame Sterling???????? (@kwamesterling_) October 10, 2020

This is the situation outside on our highway. Kasoa - Accra road. Please stay safe and be mindful where you are. #EveryLifeMatter ??????????????? pic.twitter.com/wOBFRM8GLE — Wofa Kay????????????????? (@BarristerKay2) October 10, 2020

When Nana Addo said year of roads he meant that shit. See the provision he made for the Accra - kasoa road. The man is a man of vision. 8 more for Nana to do more. pic.twitter.com/fWEkG1Lqnc — Covid19 ? (@AkuaChivita) October 10, 2020

Only in Kasoa wey ie go rain and flood but the waters no go pass through the drains rather on the roads???????????????? no be small engineers we get for this country inside oh...Ei https://t.co/n4OOzH23nP — Megamind (@freddyted1) October 10, 2020

The kasoa thing i learned it in Geography, apparently that area is supposed to be used for farms cause there’s some hill bi there and they built a dam there so when it rains too much it overflows. Those floods are supposed to supply farms with water for effective crop yield — Latoya????????????????||Youtuber (@muita_dor) October 10, 2020

Before you complain about your life..Think of the people sleeping on the streets of Kasoa,Where will they sleep tonight???? #Accra — deMi_god (@deMi_goD07) October 10, 2020

Welcome to Accra where roads get flooded and gutters remain dry. Stay safe out there.#Kasoa #Accra — DON MAT7 (@ElSaminou) October 10, 2020

We as a people need to change our behavior.People turn drains into their own personal refuse dump n expect it to be washed away anytime it rains. People are talking about the Accra kasoa road being flooded n are blaming political parties. #Accra #Kasoa — Toby Allotey (@Toby_Blakk) October 10, 2020

What should NPP and NDC do in this case? If you really know the area very well, then you should know the real problem. And solving it isn't an easy decision. So many buildings are in the water ways! Choked gutters. That hill near the Kasoa toll booth shouldn't have been touched! https://t.co/42Rws4cDdg — Kojo Amoah (@mrdan_am) October 10, 2020

Kasoa/weija dirr unless you build noah's ark some for there not so you have a problem with flood issue ???????????? pic.twitter.com/POwl67ls8m — OVERSIGHT ? (@general_zubs) October 10, 2020

At any little rain, we pay toll at kasoa and get stuck just after the toll both. The road opposite the weija dam will get blocked by silt and water.

When manage to across there, Weija SCC is another huddle. We most turn and share the opposite lane which is Cape coast bound. — HAYFORDO DA SILVA (@BRIXrasta) October 10, 2020

This perinial flooding on this Mallam-Kasoa corridor is just too much. What is the government doing to solve this problem?

The voters deserve to live in safety and comfort. https://t.co/bO0AK3nHky — SD Nobs (@akpenequame) October 10, 2020

Breaking news



Kasoa SCC is over flooded, so travellers from Kasoa -Accra and vice versa should take caution to avoid eventualities.

Thank you pic.twitter.com/pgbMneJQpk — AnnSly (@AnnSly6) October 10, 2020