Twitter agog over Kasoa rains devastation

Flood Kas3 Several properties including cars and houses have been submerged

Sat, 10 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The phenomenon of flooding after downpours in the country has been extended to the month of October, albeit not a usual rainy season.

Experts have attributed the occurrence to the increasing shift in climate globally.

Several Ghanaians have been left to lick their sores while they take stock of losses after Saturday morning’s rains in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

Footage and sentiments shared by many Ghanaians on social media give only a fraction of the devastation caused by the rains in several areas across the capital.

The rains which started at dawn of Saturday and poured for over six hours, has left havoc in its wake, particularly at Kasoa a border town between Greater Accra and Central Region.

Below are some reactions from Twitter as people have shared several visuals of the effects of the rains there.































