Twitter on ‘rampage’ over Wontumi’s vocabulary

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman has taken over Twitter trends for his usual funny style of speaking the English language.

Despite his wealth and power, Mr Benard Antwi-Boisiako popularly known as "Chairman Wontumi" has proven a number of times that addressing matters in the Queen’s language is a huge challenge to him.



This comes in reaction to his appearance on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana where he was asked by the host, Paul Adom Otchere, to address some topical issues.



The politician failed in some attempts to properly construct some sentences and this has got social media talking.



Meanwhile, some social media users found it hilarious, the manner in which he carves his own terminologies and the way he voices them out.



“The people at Cambridge Dictionary should be informed about Chairman Wontumi’s rare talent,” a twitter user reacted.



“Chairman Wontumi dey speak the real Heblews!” Another wrote.



“Chairman Wontumi would be president of this nation before John Mahama would have the chance to rule this nation again,” said another.

But the mockery or buzz does not in any way stop him from speaking his mind as he always says;



“I chose to do the donkey work so that my money will speak the English for me.”



Is the same owner ???????? as GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL 1 who own that gers ????????. My in oo Chairman Wontumi ???????????????? https://t.co/u1xMeMrK8v — ????????????????????????????????? ????????? (@NanaKojoAlbert) August 14, 2020

Chairman Wontumi dey speak the real Heblews! — The Streets (@Ugine_a) August 13, 2020

The people at Cambridge Dictionary should be informed about Chairman Wontumi’s rare talent ???? — King Cube ???? (@cubeallday) August 14, 2020

Chairman Wontumi is a whole mood altogether oo... the English alone my God???????????????????????????? @metrotvgh #GoodEveningGhana — Free_Soul (@ayen_kobby) August 13, 2020

Chairman Wontumi would be president of this nation before John Mahama would have the chance to rule this nation again. — Nungua Donald Trump (@Nungua_DTrump) August 14, 2020

"God's eyes and ears is with Nana Akufo-Addo"- Chairman Wontumi. pic.twitter.com/dcPjshVVLz — KOFI LAMAR (@KKophi) August 13, 2020

grammar got me no where.who am i to correct Chairman Wontumi pic.twitter.com/OgEPC1sV7W — Green (@greenaugustus44) August 14, 2020

Chairman Wontumi 2020 election is about Science and Data???? Apatai is a movement ???????????? — Starboy Clemy ????#AlreadyVideo (@ClemyKele) August 13, 2020

Chairman Wontumi dissecting voter registration data like never before ???????? pic.twitter.com/CyyqZLk23J — ARMANI????????BLACKWELL (@kinjorge) August 14, 2020

You can destroy Jerusalem in one day, but you can't build it in a year...Chairman Wontumi for u — Obi Rush (@ObiRush) August 13, 2020

Me after listening to Chairman Wontumi on Metro TV.???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Hvew3wPhCB — I'm The World's Greatest????????????????? (@KofiChamp_) August 14, 2020

Ahh Chairman Wontumi English di33 e no good at all. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/NvOgbGPwzg — Fun Kid?????????? (@funkid9x) August 14, 2020

Chairman Wontumi is very confident!!! What a guy! — Shatta Wale's lawyer?????????? (@CharlesFaraday1) August 13, 2020

Y’all should from today stop underating my Chairman. Wontumi is such a powerful communicator! — Evans (@PrempehYiadom) August 13, 2020

Someone asked whether Chairman Wontumi really stepped his foot in school???????????? pic.twitter.com/7bVtonEBZ5 — Kelvin M. Ashong (@Mawunya_) August 14, 2020

Chairman Wontumi going off On the Saga ???????? pic.twitter.com/JzjhugjR9X — Fun Kid?????????? (@funkid9x) August 14, 2020

Many people cannot speak English as confidently as chairman wontumi but they are checking his grammatical error...His English is understandable, basic error he does it’s fine but he can communicate for a white man to understand ...that’s the importance of communication. — juan Manuel Colors (@ColorsJuan) August 14, 2020

Chairman wontumi be professor in grammar oo. Nbs English man dey spit fr there oo ???????? https://t.co/KkOttNOMYE — Special Prosecutor ???????????? (@PoundzPendragon) August 14, 2020

chairman wontumi to Paul



Do you understand consolidation?



Paul: pic.twitter.com/MDJvipmR7m — KI?G ØF AB£?KWA? (@iamdesmonds) August 13, 2020

