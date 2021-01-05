140
Twitter users drag Tsatsu Tsikata for losing Amewu case to Godfred Dame

Tue, 5 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned legal practitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata is currently being dragged on social media particularly microblogging site Twitter for losing the John Peter Amewu trial to the Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

The Supreme Court of Ghana has today January 5, 2021, dismissed the injunction placed on the swearing-in of Hohoe MP-elect John Peter Amewu by the Ho High Court.

The Apex Court said that the Ho High Court did not have the jurisdiction over the matter, hence the decision to quash the injunction.

The injunction on Amewu's swearing-in, as MP-elect for Hohoe was filed by Tsatsu Tsikata on behalf of the National Democratic Congress.

Ghanaians on Twitter particularly sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party are hailing Godfred Dame for putting Tsatsu Tsikata to the sword in the Supreme Court.

Some of them seemed to suggest that Tsatsu Tsikata's defeat is the beginning of the end of the renowned lawyer.

"In the space of 24hrs, Godfred Dame bruised the ego of Tsatsu Tsikata, apparently the man who claimed he knew the law more than everyone in Ghana. In all 3-0 defeat to the NDC. The biggest defeat is imminent in the election petition. Watch this space....Dame is in the mood," one Twitter user with the name Nana Show Boy tweeted.

Another wrote that "Tsatsu Tsikata floored by Godfred Yeboah Dame in a unanimous verdict. WHO SAY MAN NO DEY?"

