Twitter users slam Carlos Ahenkoraah for snatching ballot papers in Parliament

Thu, 7 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on Twitter have descended heavily on Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah over his misconduct in Parliament.

The MP snatched some ballot papers in parliament during the counting process to elect a new Speaker of Parliament

After the counting of votes for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye was done, the MP-elect snatched the ballot papers from the Clerks-at-table and bolted with them.

He was chased by Asawase MP-elect Muntaka Mohammed who accosted him and retrieved the ballot papers afterward.

But reacting to the development, Ghanaians on Twitter have expressed their displeasure on the incident saying:

“Look at Carlos Ahenkorah too. If it was to do our roads for us, he’ll act like he hasn’t heard. But snatching ballot papers see speed,”

“Carlos Ahenkorah figure he be Thug or Kwashey boy or what!?”

“I'm so ashamed to live at Tema West Loudly crying faceLoudly crying face. What Carlos Ahenkorah did in parliament house by snatching ballot paper, clearly indicates that NPP stole the 2020 elections,” some tweeps wrote on their timelines.

Others are calling for the arrest of the Tema West MP because they believe his actions are illegal and a shame to the Parliament in totality.

“Carlos Ahenkorah must face the law. This is an outright humiliation to the entire NPP fraternity. You snatch ballot papers in parliament, even as a lawmaker? This is disgustingly shameful!” A tweep wrote.

“Carlos Ahenkorah has to resign, He needs to face the law. This is a big disgrace to the NPP,” another Twitter user said.

