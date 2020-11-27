Two NDC supporters die in car crash at Banda

File photo of an accident car

Two supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have died in a car crash at Banda while on their way to a political gathering.

The Bono Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Charles Akowuah, confirming the news to Citi News said, the NDC supporters were in a KIA truck heading to the event when the unfortunate incident happened.



He explained that, “They were on their way to a youth gathering at Banda Kankam when the incident happened… Unfortunately for us, it is a rural setting, and they normally use KIA trucks to convey their people and it got involved in the accident,” he said.



Meanwhile, the injured supporters have been rushed to the Nsawkaw District hospital and other health facilities in the region to receive medical care.



In the same vein, about 30 supporters of the National Democratic Congress were hit by a vehicle at Azuleneno in the Western region on Sunday, November 22, 2020, killing one and injuring the others.

The Member of Parliament for the Ellembelle constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah suspended his political campaign following the tragic incident that occurred in his constituency.



He also promised to foot the bills of these affected victims.



In an interview, he said, “this is a big blow for me. I am looking at those who got injured and three people in critical condition, and we are praying with them to recover speedily. We are not going on with campaigns now.”