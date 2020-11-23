Two PCs missing in Keta parliamentary debate

NCCE logo

Two out of three aspirants vying for the parliamentary seat in Keta failed to show up for a debate organised in their honour.

The Inter-Party Dialogue Committee and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Constituency organised a two-hour parliamentary debate to provide a platform for the three new faces to sell their campaign messages to the constituents to inform their choice of a new Member of Parliament (MP).



Torgbui Gatsiko IV, who chaired the event, expressed disappointment at the absence of Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr Edem Blaise Ametepey of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) for their failure to participate in Friday’s debate.



He said the programme scheduled from 1500-1700 hours delayed for about an hour to enable the two Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) to join their colleague from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the debate.



“Where are the other two PCs? They’re supposed to be three. I am disappointed that these two who are asking mandate, could without any word to the organisers, fail to come and tell us what they have and to listen to our concerns.”



Dr Benjamin Sena Dzameshie, the NPP PC who appeared on the show alone moderated by Mr Godwin Agbenyo, Anloga NCCE Director, spelt out his plans to deal with major issues of concern to the people which centred on Education, Health, Employment, Women, Persons with Disability (PWDs), Agriculture and Youth Development.



He said he would be an advocate of the people of Keta to bring the needed development to the area saying, their MPs over the years, failed to live up to expectation.

“Every time we voted for our MPs, we entered into a social contract with them. That should go with a performance contract, but we’ve never seen any commitment from them in that regard. I already have an office, where you can reach me and when you vote for me, I will form various development committees to help ease my work and in the interest of all.



Dr Dzameshie among others promised to dedicate five per cent of his MP’s Common Fund to make more resources available to improve on the livelihood of PWDs, and as well, make the fishing profession profitable, work to raise the falling education standards, improve on health delivery and ensure good governance to make Keta Constituency prosper.



Meanwhile, a similar debate scheduled for Ketu South Constituency same day, was postponed to Thursday, November 26 after consultation with all PCs of NDC, Ghana Union Movement and Liberal Party of Ghana except that of NPP who was absent.



The three PCs cited organisers not keeping to the 1330-1400 hours schedule for the debate to commence and the day not being synchronised with their programmed activities meant to get to the constituents.



Some residents, who travelled to witness the engagement told the Ghana News Agency that they left whatever they were doing to be present and that they might not come at the next appointed time.