Two 'allegedly' sustain gunshot wounds at NDC congress - Report

File photo

Two persons have allegedly sustained gunshot wounds at the ongoing congress of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Over 1,800 delegates of the NDC are voting at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) today, Saturday, 10 December 2022, to elect candidates for the National Youth Organiser, Deputy Youth Organiser, Women’s and Deputy Women’s Organiser positions of the party.



Contesting the Youth Organiser position are George Opare Addo and Brogya Genfi.



Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Ruth Dela Seddoh, Bright Nudokpo Honu, Sulemana Abdul Karim and Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Gombilla are contesting for the National Deputy Youth Organiser position.



The rest are; Kabiru Ahmed, Eric Dadson, Pendilock Owusu Asare, Obed Opintan and Jude Sekley.

Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw and Margaret Ansei are contesting for the Women Organiser position.



Aspirants for the Deputy Women Organiser are; Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah, Felicia Dzifa Tegah, Jessie Adams and Hajia Alijata Sulemana.



The NDC will on December 17 elect national officers.