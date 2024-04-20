Two arrested for robbing and killing an 80-year-old American-based Ghanaian

An armed robber in a mask

Two persons are in the grips of the New Edubiase Police for robbing and killing an 80-year-old American-based Ghanaian at her private residence in Nyinese in the Central Region.

Suspects Yusif Afrim, aged 25, and Wisdom Sete, aged 35, had robbed the victim, killed her, and buried her behind her residence while they absconded with a Mini Cooper saloon car with registration number CR 267-24 and a Toyota Vitz with registration number GJ 3817-21.



They were reportedly heading towards Kumasi in the Ashanti Region when police, upon intelligence, apprehended them at New Edubiase.

Upon interrogation, Wisdom Sete confessed that on April 18, 2024, he used juju to kill his hostess fiance, Naomi, aged about 80, a Ghanaian based in America, at her private residence in Nyinese, in the Central Region, and buried her behind her building.



According to him (Wisdom), he had a misunderstanding with the deceased for declining him access to the Toyota Vitz saloon car despite their pending official marriage ceremony scheduled days ahead.