Two female police officers interdicted for acting 'unprofessionally' in a viral video

File photo

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted two of its officers under the Asokwa Divisional MTTD in Kumasi for improper conduct.

According to the police, the two officers; Inspector Martha Ackah and Sergeant Felicia Ocran, were captured in a viral video acting unprofessionally.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, the police said that the two officers will be prosecuted upon completion of an investigation it is conducting on the incident.



“The Police Administration has interdicted two Police Officers PW/Inspr Martha Ackah and No.6233 PW/Sergeant Felicia Ocran of the Asokwa Divisional MTTD, Kumasi who were seen in a viral video acting unprofessionally.



“The officers have been interdicted to allow for a thorough investigation into the case, in line with Police internal disciplinary procedures after which they will be prosecuted,” parts of the statement said.



The police added that all persons affected by the unprofessional conduct of the two policewomen should come forward and assist with investigations.

IB/WA