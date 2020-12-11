Two injured as supporters of NDC, NPP clash in Jomoro

Picture of one of the supporters who suffered injury during the clash

Security has been tightened in the Western Region town of Bonyere in the Jomoro Constituency after a clash between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Thursday night.

The incident which occurred close to the home of the NDC Member of Parliament-elect Dorcas Affo Toffey left two persons injured, police in the Western Region said on Friday morning.



Confirmation



Western Region Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Adiku told Accra-based Joy News that the violence erupted when supporters of the two main political parties were engaging in a ‘victory walk’.



The police spokesperson also urged the public to disregard a video circulating online showing a man whose limbs had been severed following the incident adding that the said video is not a reflection on the ground.





“Even this morning I spoke with the District Commander. There is no such incident. Just that two persons from both sides sustained minor injuries but they were taken to the Tikobo No 1 Clinic for treatment and have been discharged”, DSP Olivia Adiku said.



Though she did not confirm any arrest she said, executives of the two parties have been invited over the development.



“So this morning we shall engage executives of the political parties…They [the political parties] have the right to celebrate their victory but they also have to inform the police to protect so that the two parties will not clash”, she said.



