Two students allegedly die from violent student clashes between CHRIMETO and Ngleshie Amanfro SHS – Report

Two students have reportedly lost their lives at Ngleshie Amanfro, a community in the Ga South Municipality, during a clash between students of the Christian Methodist Senior High School (CHRIMETO) and Ngleshie Amanfro SHS.

According to a report by Accra-based UTV, students of the two schools have been engaging in reprisal attacks for days after an incident that transpired when the Christian Methodist SHS invited Ngleshie Amanfro SHS to their Student Representative Council (SRC) week celebration.



The police are said to have had the situation under control until Tuesday, March 5, 2024, when students of Christian Methodist were wrapping up their SRC week celebration at their dining hall when students from Ngleshie Amanfro SHS attacked them.



A UTV reporter, Jacob Kubi, indicated that the Ngleshie Amanfro students hired a big bus and came with all manner of weapons, including saws, hoes and cutlasses, to attack their colleagues from Christian Methodist.



The Christian Methodist students, who had also gotten wind of a possible attack, are said to have also prepared with their weapons.



The reporter added that one of the students, who was trying to escape the attack, was knocked down by a fast-moving car, killing him in the process, even though he was rushed to the hospital.

A second student, the reporter said, was allegedly stabbed during the clash, losing his life too in the process.



The reporter said it was unclear which of the two schools the students were from.



