UCC: Distance Education’s students criticize management for 'difficult' end of semester exam

University of Cape Coast College of Distance Education

Some students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) pursuing diploma and post-diploma programs at the College of Education have qualified their end-of-semester examination as ‘difficult’.

A cross-section of the concerned students took to some social media platform to vent their spleen on the exam papers intended to assess them.



Speaking to the media on this development, UCC Provost of the College of Education, Professor Isaac Galyuon urged students to employ appropriate means to seek redress on the issues.



“It came to me as a surprise that University Students will resort to social media to address academic issues rather than using the laid down procedures of the College in resolving them. Some students have written to my office but social media is not the best approach to address examinations or any other academic-related issues,” He said

Professor Galyuon added that the academic board of the University ensures standards are maintained in setting examination questions based on the content of the modules.



“It is not in the interest of any academic institution to set questions outside the curricular with the aim of failing its own students,” he noted