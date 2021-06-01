UCC commends President Akufo-Addo for supporting construction of students’ residential facility

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong

Source: GNA

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for adopting the construction of 5,500-capacity students’ residential facility at the University.

He said President Akufo-Addo had shown leadership and a commitment to enhanced education in Ghana.



Prof Boampong, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said as part of the University’s contribution to the realisation of the President’s vision in expanding educational infrastructure, it proposed to construct the 5,500-capacity students’ residential facility.



He said during the ceremony to confer an Honorary Degree on the President, he made public the University’s intentions, calling on the President to adopt the project.

“The President, in his address during the ceremony, did not hesitate to pledge his support and the adoption of the students’ residential facility and we are very grateful for that,” he said.



Prof Boampong said the project was of great necessity to create access to education for the thousands of students of the Free Senior High School programme.