UDS renaming: Don’t disregard Rawlings’ wishes – PPP to Akufo-Addo

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has cautioned President Akufo-Addo against renaming the University of Development Studies (UDS), Tamale, after the late former president Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr. Rawlings had clearly declined the request made by President Akufo-Addo earlier but addressing congregants of UDS at a graduation ceremony in Tamale, in the Northern Region recently, President Akufo-Addo insisted that Mr Rawlings deserves to be praised for his immense role in the establishment of the school.



“He respectfully declined the honor and offer because of his principle not to have national monuments and facilities named after him.”



“Notwithstanding these sentiments, and with all due respect to him, it is my strong belief that such an honor should be accorded him,” he said.



In view of this, the PPP, in a statement issued by the Party’s National Secretary, Paa Kow Ackon on Tuesday, 17 November 2020, called on the President to rescind his decision because “it would be inappropriate” for him “to disregard the wishes of ex-President Rawlings in this attempt to rename the UDS after him.”

The PPP also underscored the need “to begin focusing on a tradition of encouraging the construction of museums and libraries for our ex-Presidents and not allow the determination of same to be made through the patronage and benevolence of any sitting President.”



The statement continued: “Our ex-Presidents would be required to lead in raising funds to build these archival and museum structures, which will subsequently, preserve our history and serve as tourist attractions to welcome millions of visitors each year.



“They would also become anchors for local development of monuments built in their home regions. The facilities would also enable people to take advantage of research opportunities, and to participate in educational and public programmes.”



The PPP further implored Parliament “to begin a discussion on a Presidential Records Act, which will mandate that our Presidents hand over their papers, artifacts, memorabilia and other archives to the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) for preservation and maintenance when they leave office.”





Read the full statement below:



PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARIES AND MUSEUMS



We have noticed with deep concern the decision by President Akufo-Addo to rename the University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale after the late Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

It would be recalled that in 2019 when President Akufo-Addo decided to re-name the University of Development Studies (UDS) after Ex-President Rawlings, he rejected the offer and made us understand that in 2015, when a similar offer was made by Ex-President Mahama to name the Offshore Cape Three Points FPSO vessel after him he rejected that as well.



We wish to place on record that the reason Ex-President Rawlings' assigned for declining the offer was because “he had a long-standing principle not to have national monuments and facilities named after him”.



In as much as President Akufo Addo may have the best of intention in this agenda, it is absolutely significant to note that it would be inappropriate for Mr Akufo-Addo to disregard the wishes of Ex-President Rawlings in this attempt to rename the UDS after him.



It is our considered opinion that we need to begin focusing on a tradition of encouraging the construction of Museums and Libraries for our Ex-Presidents and not allow the determination of same to be made through the patronage and benevolence of any sitting President. Our Ex-Presidents would be required to lead in raising funds to build these archival and museum structures, which will subsequently, preserve our history and serve as tourist attractions to welcome millions of visitors each year. They would also become anchors for the local development of monuments built in their home regions. The facilities would also enable people to take advantage of research opportunities and to participate in educational and public programs.

We recommend that Parliament should begin a discussion on a Presidential Records Act, which will mandate that our Presidents hand over their papers, artifacts, memorabilia, and other archives to the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) for preservation and maintenance when they leave office.



Awake Ghana!



Signed: Paa Kow Ackon



National Secretary