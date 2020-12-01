UFP endorses Mahama few days to elections

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

With 6 days to the general elections, the United Front Party (UFP) has thrown its weight behind the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the presidential race.

This comes after the party was disqualified by the electoral commission at the early stages and several attempts to make the court hear their case proved futile.



In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, the party urged its supporters to vote massively for the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama on December 7.



The release highlighted that “we have therefore called you here to declare support and endorse H.E John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming presidential election. Our party arrived at this conclusion at a just ended National Executive Committee meeting. We are therefore calling on all our rank and file and all our party supporters to canvas for votes and also vote massively for H.E John Dramani Mahama in the presidential election.”

The UFP explained that Akufo-Addo has in the past years mismanaged the economy hence, the need to be replaced by John Dramani Mahama to put the country back on track.



"The level of corruption, incompetence, state of insecurity, nepotism, family and friends and the height of deception by this Akufo-Addo sakawa government is sickening to say the least. We are therefore using this platform to plead with all Ghanaians to join the rescue mission and vote massively for H.E John Dramani Mahama, to put this country back to the path of progress and development," the release added.