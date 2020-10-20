UFP’s Odike to storm EC over disqualification

Disqualified presidential candidate, Akwasi Addai Odike

Disqualified presidential candidate, Akwasi Addai Odike, has said he will go to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office, today, to demand an explanation on why he has been barred from the general elections.

According to him, he wasn’t given any prior notice on his disqualification on the grounds that some of the signatures on his forms were forged.



“This is not the first time I am filling this form…how can they say that they have sent my documents to CID without my notice? I am going there to receive written concertation and then we pick it from there,” he said in an interview on StarrFM’s programme, StarrToday on Monday.



His comments come after the EC barred him and 4 other presidential aspirants from contesting in the upcoming December 7 polls.



The EC Chair, Jean Mensa, at a press conference Monday, October 19, 2020, declared that the aspirants in their nomination forms submitted forged and non-existent signatures to the Electoral Commission.



These disqualified aspirants have their forms with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police for investigations to be launched into the matter.

The following aspirants have been booted out of the presidential race; independent candidates, Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane; UPP’s Akwasi Addae Odike, PAP’s Kwasi Busumbru and UFP’s Nana Agyenim Boateng.







On the other hand, 12 others have been cleared to the general elections:



1. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate



2. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP

3. Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM



4. Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP



5. John Dramani Mahama – NDC



6. Akua Donkor – GFP



7. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP

8. Hassan Ayariga – APC



9. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP



10. Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP



11. Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG



12. David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC