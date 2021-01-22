UG: Accra City campus in filth as TEWU continues to strike

University of Ghana Accra City campus

A decision by the University of Ghana chapter of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (UG-TEWU) to continue to lay down their tools until the government heeds their demand for better conditions of service has left the Accra City campus of the university in an unpleasant state.

Students who returned to the campus for the commencement of 2020/2021 academic work were greeted with filth.



Bins that were stationed at various parts of the campus were overflowing with garbage.



“This is very disgusting. We came to campus to study and see rubbish everywhere. The seats and dusty and the place has not been swept,” one student lamented to UniversNews.



UG Accra City Campus SRC President, Banning Clinton Baffour says that university authorities had assured him earlier that efforts were going to be made to ensure that the campus was cleaned ahead of the return of students.



I met with the principal of the school about the sanitation of the school premises and he stated that the school has a contract with a new cleaning agency and this has caused the delay in cleaning the campus,” he told UniversNews

“I assure you, on Monday, the cleaners who have been given the contract will commence work,” he added



TEWU members across all public universities, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, declared a nationwide strike in demand for better conditions of service.



Subsequently, national executives of the Union, on Monday, January 18, 2021, called off the action, saying that it had reached an agreement with the government.



But the University of Ghana chapter of the Union, says that no such agreement has been reached.



Their President, Kenneth Botchway, says that they will not return to work until they get a concrete commitment from the government.