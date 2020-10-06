UG, GIJ given 14 days to reverse fee increment

Ghana Institute of Journalism

A group identified as Concerned Tertiary Students of GIJ (CTSG) has given the management of two tertiary institutions – University of Ghana (UG) and Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), a 14-day ultimatum to reverse a decision they took to increase school fees for the 2020/2021 academic year.

According to a press release dated October 6, the group said it is determined to push for the reversal of the decision.



“With intense pressure from the administrative heads, students are poised and ready to, by any means necessary, seek redress and thus issue an ultimatum of fourteen days after which we will result in using other mechanisms to seek justice due to increasing number of students agitations”, the statement read in parts.



The group also said the 5% rise in school fees by management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism and the 12% increment at the University of Ghana Legon is unacceptable as many of the students are struggling to meet the requirement.



“A large number of students are on the verge of dropping out of school because of such an inconsiderate decision. The monetary commitment for the government in reducing school fees would not constitute a disadvantage to other beneficiaries of the coronavirus alleviation programme.”

In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, tertiary institutions truncated their physical engagement and resorted to online studies. Students of most of these tertiary institutions have had to bear the cost of data for learning since the government did not make any special provision for students.



As it stands, it is unclear when tertiary institutions will resume and if there will be a physical interaction but some schools have already announced reopening dates and the fees for the next academic year, including the deadlines for the payment of fees.



Meanwhile, some students have taken to social media to express their discontent about the increment of school fees using the hashtag #TertiaryFeesMustFall.